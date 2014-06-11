- INTELLIGENT RESISTANCE -
Free. Fair. Fearless. Intelligentsiya is made up of Fiji Islanders who are libertarians in their own way and who cherish the free flow of news, ideas and information and will peacefully resist any attempts by the country's military rulers to stifle free speech. intelligentsiya will also bear witness, report and discuss human rights abuses by the authorities.
June 11, 2014
ABC News for Australia Network: Censors gone but press freedom concerns remain in Fiji
No comments:
Post a Comment