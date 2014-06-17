Prof Wadan Narsey: Letter to Editor - Green sustainable development strategy in Fiji and mangroves

16 June 2014
Dear Sir
Many environmentalists would have been happy to hear the excellent speech made by the keynote speaker to the Green Growth Summit last week, Rear Admiral Bainimarama, who is quoted as saying that (The Fiji Times, 13 June 2014):
“We need to build green economies in which the driver of growth is a more intelligent and effective use of our resources, along with their sustainable management” and that “Fiji was taking the lead in the region”.
Unfortunately, the facts suggest otherwise.
As I have asked previously (with no answers forthcoming) could anyone in the Bainimarama Government responsible for the environment, explain who gave the permission for the massive destruction of mangroves in
(a) Nasese the extent of which can be seen in this Wikimapia map
(b) between Grantham Road and Fletcher Road, the extent of which can be seen in this Wikimapia map.
I would be grateful if Mr Donald Singh would refrain from replying on behalf of the Fiji Government as he did previously, without declaring his interest that his employer is one of the companies benefiting from this government’s largesse.
Professor Wadan Narsey
Note: Google Earth will also give you a good picture of any environment destruction that is happening anywhere in Fiji, such as in Lami, Veisari etc.
I have also previously put a video on Utube of the destruction of our mangroves.
